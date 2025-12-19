Puka Nacua fined $25K for comments about officials

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua’s comments about officials this week have drawn a response from the NFL.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Nacua has been fined $25,000 for his public disparagement of officials.

During an appearance on a livestream this week, Nacua said NFL officials are “the worst” and that they make certain calls because they “want to be on TV.” It was noted by one of the livestream hosts that Nacua could be fined for his comments, which Nacua acknowledged in what’s turned out to be a bit of foreshadowing.

Nacua followed up those comments by posting about officials on X.com after Thursday night’s loss to the Seahawks.

“Can you say I was wrong,” Nacua wrote. “Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. lol.”

Nacua later deleted the post and said that it was a “moment of frustration.” He also said that he doesn’t believe officials make calls just to be featured on television, but the initial comments were enough to trigger league discipline and it remains to be seen if the deleted tweet will result in another punishment.