T.J. Watt ruled out for Sunday vs. Lions

The Steelers will officially be without T.J. Watt for a second straight game.

Pittsburgh formally ruled Watt out for Sunday’s game against the Lions, as he continues to recover from a procedure to repair his lung.

Watt did not practice all week.

In 13 games this season, Watt has recorded 7.0 sacks with 10 tackles for loss, 18 quarterback hits, and an interception.

Additionally, the Steelers have ruled out cornerback James Pierre (calf) and guard Isaac Seumalo (triceps) after both players were sidelined all week.

Linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) is doubtful after he was limited in practice on Friday. Long snapper Christian Kuntz (knee) is questionable after two limited practices to finish the week.

While center Zach Frazier (triceps) was added to the injury report on Thursday as a non-participant, he is set to play after a limited session on Friday. Receiver Ben Skowronek (illness/hand), safety Jabrill Peppers (illness), offensive lineman Andrus Peat (concussion), defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (ankle), and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (knee) are all off the injury report and are set to play.