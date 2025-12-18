Thursday Night Football: Davante Adams is inactive

The Rams will not have wide receiver Davante Adams for Thursday Night Football.

Adams is among the team’s inactives.

He did not practice all week after aggravating his left hamstring injury in Sunday’s game against the Lions and was listed as doubtful to play.

Adams has 60 receptions for 789 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns this season, his first with the Rams.

The Rams’ other inactives are cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, running back Jarquez Hunter, offensive lineman Beaux Limmer and outside linebacker Nick Hampton.

The Seahawks’ inactives are quarterback Jalen Milroe, left tackle Charles Cross (hamstring), wide receiver Jake Bobo, offensive lineman Mason Richman, offensive guard Bryce Cabeldue, defensive tackle Brandon Pili and outside linebacker Jared Ivey. Milroe will serve as the emergency third quarterback.