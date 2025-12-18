Gardner Minshew: It’s an opportunity to step in and do my job

As it stands for the rest of 2025, Patrick Mahomes is out, and Gardner Minshew is in.

The veteran backup is set to start the Chiefs’ last three games at quarterback after Mahomes suffered a torn ACL during the Week 15 loss to the Chargers.

Minshew noted that it’s been an emotional week given Mahomes’ injury and the reality that’s set in that the club will miss the postseason for the first time in a decade.

“But you know what, you are where you’re at and we have to turn this thing around and go get a win this week,” Minshew said in his Wednesday press conference. “So, that’s where we are.”

While Minshew has bounced around since the Jaguars selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 draft, he’s started at least two games per year since entering the league. That is now set to continue with Kansas City through the last three weeks of the season.

“It’s an opportunity to step in and do my job,” Minshew said. “Being how there’s a lot of guys that have put a ton of work into this. I owe it to them; I owe it to this coaching staff, this team, this fan base to go out and do my best to give us the best chance to win.”

Last season with Las Vegas, Minshew appeared in 10 games with nine starts, completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 2,013 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Minshew will face the Titans, Broncos, and Raiders to finish out 2025 for the Chiefs.