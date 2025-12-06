 Skip navigation
Lane Johnson, Jalen Carter ruled out for Eagles-Chargers

  
Published December 6, 2025 04:05 PM

The Eagles will officially be without right tackle Lane Johnson and defensive tackle Jalen Carter on Monday night.

Philadelphia has ruled out Johnson (foot) and Carter (shoulders) after neither player was able to practice this week.

Carter recently underwent surgery to correct issues with each of his shoulders.

Safety Marcus Epps (shoulder) and offensive tackle Myles Hinton (back) are both questionable. They will need to be activated off of injured reserve in order to play on Monday.

Linebacker Zack Baun (hand), receiver Jahan Dotson (toe), receiver Xavier Gipson (shoulder), and outside linebacker Jean Phillips (concussion) are all off the injury report and are set to play.