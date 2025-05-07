 Skip navigation
Jaguars release Gabe Davis

  
Published May 7, 2025 09:59 AM

The Jaguars are moving on without wide receiver Gabe Davis.

The team announced that they are releasing Davis on Wednesday morning. Davis signed a three-year contract with the team as a free agent last offseason, but the team has changed their head coach and General Manager since he arrived and the move makes it clear he no longer had a spot in the team’s plans.

Jacksonville also released wide receiver Josh Reynolds and tight end Evan Engram in March. They traded wide receiver Christian Kirk and signed wide receiver Dyami Brown before trading up to take Travis Hunter with the second overall pick in the draft.

Davis had 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games for the Jags. Designating him as a post-June 1 cut would limit the dead money on their 2025 cap to $5.7 million.