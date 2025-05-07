Eagles, Dallas Goedert close to agreement that will keep him in Philadelphia

After much talk this offseason that Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert could be on the way out of Philadelphia, he’s now set to stay put.

The Eagles and Goedert are close to an agreement on a new contract that will keep him in Philadelphia, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

On his current contract, Goedert was slated to have an $11.8 million salary cap hit this season, but nothing remaining on his deal was guaranteed. A new deal is likely to give him some guaranteed money this year but lower his 2025 cap hit.

There had been some talk before the draft that if the Eagles took a tight end they’d cut or trade Goedert, but they didn’t pick a tight end and now he’s set to remain for at least another year with the team that drafted him in 2018.