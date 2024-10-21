 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McVay: Cooper Kupp’s workload for Thursday night still “to be determined”

  
Published October 21, 2024 12:58 PM

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is set to return for Thursday night’s game against the Vikings.

But will he have a full workload? That’s still to be determined, according to head coach Sean McVay.

“That’ll be something that as we’re putting it together and really diving into it, we’ll have a better feel for, but definitely excited to have him back,” McVay said Monday, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

Kupp has not played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 2. He’s recorded 18 catches for 147 yards with a touchdown this season.

Via multiple reporters, McVay also noted receiver Jordan Whittington should play more against the Vikings after he was on the field for just nine offensive snaps in Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Whittington has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

Defensive lineman Braden Fiske is dealing with a back issue and the Rams will have to monitor him over the next few days to determine his status.