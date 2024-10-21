Sean McVay: Cooper Kupp’s workload for Thursday night still “to be determined”

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is set to return for Thursday night’s game against the Vikings.

But will he have a full workload? That’s still to be determined, according to head coach Sean McVay.

“That’ll be something that as we’re putting it together and really diving into it, we’ll have a better feel for, but definitely excited to have him back,” McVay said Monday, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

Kupp has not played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 2. He’s recorded 18 catches for 147 yards with a touchdown this season.

Via multiple reporters, McVay also noted receiver Jordan Whittington should play more against the Vikings after he was on the field for just nine offensive snaps in Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Whittington has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

Defensive lineman Braden Fiske is dealing with a back issue and the Rams will have to monitor him over the next few days to determine his status.