49ers to waive Drake Jackson

Defensive end Drake Jackson won’t be with the 49ers when they move into the next stage of their offseason work.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the 49ers are waiving Jackson. The move will come with a failed physical designation due to the knee injury that the 2022 second-round pick is recovering from at the moment.

Jackson’s knee troubles date back to the 2023 season and he missed all of last year as a result of the problems. He had 21 tackles, six sacks, an interception, and nine passes defensed during his 23 regular season appearances.

The 49ers drafted Mykel Williams in the first round this year and he’ll join Nick Bosa, Yetur Gross-Matos, Sam Okuayinonu, and Robert Beal at defensive end for San Francisco.