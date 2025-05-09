 Skip navigation
Shemar Stewart, Demetrius Knight won’t do on-field work until rookie deals are done

  
Published May 9, 2025 04:53 PM

Draft picks typically participate in the rookie minicamp whether they have signed a contract or not. Unsigned picks can sign a Rookie Participation Agreement (RPA) that protects them in case of injury, and most do.

The Bengals have two players who are watching on-field work from the sideline after declining to sign the waiver.

First-round pick Shemar Stewart and second-round pick Demetrius Knight didn’t participate in the first day of the team’s three-day minicamp, Caleb Noe of WCPO reports.

Coach Zac Taylor explained that the two players are “just working through their contracts right now.”

Stewart and Knight are the only two Bengals’ draft picks who haven’t signed their four-year deals yet.

“I just decided not to sign those [waiver] papers,” Stewart said, via video from Noe. “I’m doing everything else. It’s just like on-the-field stuff I’m not doing.”

Stewart hopes to sign his contract by Monday to begin the offseason program, saying “it was kind of tough” not to participate on the first day.

“I would love to be a part of the team. I hate being on the sideline looking at everybody else do work,” Stewart said.