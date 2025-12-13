Jets’ defense on pace to force the fewest turnovers in a season in NFL history

The Jets are poised to break an NFL record that no team wants.

Through 13 games this season, the Jets’ defense has forced just two turnovers: A fumble recovery in Week Six against the Broncos, and a fumble recovery in Week 13 against the Falcons. The Jets’ defense still doesn’t have a single interception. Every other NFL team has at least five.

Unless they step up their game significantly in the final four games of the season, the Jets will break the current record for the fewest opponents turnovers in a season of seven, set by the 49ers in 2018.

The Jets’ failure to force turnovers is a major part of the reason they’re 3-10 this season, and a major disappointment for first-year head coach Aaron Glenn, who got the job because he was well regarded as a defensive coordinator with the Lions. Fewest takeaways in a season is not a record Glenn wants on his résumé, but it’s a record his team is poised to set.