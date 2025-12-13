Trevon Diggs will not be activated this week

Cornerback Trevon Diggs feels ready to return to the Cowboys lineup, but the team won’t have him in the lineup against the Vikings on Sunday night.

The Cowboys announced that they will not activate Diggs from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon. Diggs will need to be activated next week if he is going to play again this season.

Diggs has been out since suffering a concussion while at home in mid-October. His injured reserve stint has also allowed him to continue recovering from a knee injury.

Diggs has appeared in six games this season. He had 18 tackles in those appearances.