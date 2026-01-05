 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_260105.jpg
Sack record caps ‘phenomenal year’ for Garrett
nbc_pft_stefanski_260105.jpg
Browns fire Stefanski after six seasons
nbc_pft_wildcard_260105.jpg
Which wild card game is the most intriguing?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Sean McVay: Davante Adams, Quentin Lake likely to return for Saturday vs. Panthers

  
Published January 5, 2026 12:15 PM

The Rams are getting some significant players back as they prepare to face the Panthers for the first game of the 2025 postseason.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Sean McVay said in his Monday news conference that receiver Davante Adams and safety Quentin Lake are expected to return for Saturday’s wild card matchup.

Adams has been sidelined since aggravating a hamstring injury in Los Angeles’ Dec. 14 victory over Detroit. Though he played just 14 games this season, Adams still finished with a league-leading 14 touchdowns, having caught 60 passes for 789 yards.

Lake has been out with an elbow injury suffered in the Nov. 16 win over the Seahawks. The Rams did not have Lake when they lost to the Panthers in Week 13, and he should provide a significant boost to the club’s defensive unit.

Additionally, McVay noted that the Rams should have tight end Terrance Ferguson back after the club held him out for Sunday’s win over the Cardinals due to a hamstring injury.

Guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) is less certain to return for Saturday, McVay noted.

The Rams’ first injury report of the week is due out on Tuesday.