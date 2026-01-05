Sean McVay: Davante Adams, Quentin Lake likely to return for Saturday vs. Panthers

The Rams are getting some significant players back as they prepare to face the Panthers for the first game of the 2025 postseason.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Sean McVay said in his Monday news conference that receiver Davante Adams and safety Quentin Lake are expected to return for Saturday’s wild card matchup.

Adams has been sidelined since aggravating a hamstring injury in Los Angeles’ Dec. 14 victory over Detroit. Though he played just 14 games this season, Adams still finished with a league-leading 14 touchdowns, having caught 60 passes for 789 yards.

Lake has been out with an elbow injury suffered in the Nov. 16 win over the Seahawks. The Rams did not have Lake when they lost to the Panthers in Week 13, and he should provide a significant boost to the club’s defensive unit.

Additionally, McVay noted that the Rams should have tight end Terrance Ferguson back after the club held him out for Sunday’s win over the Cardinals due to a hamstring injury.

Guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) is less certain to return for Saturday, McVay noted.

The Rams’ first injury report of the week is due out on Tuesday.