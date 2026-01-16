Giants, John Harbaugh haggle over contract “language”

No, nothing is done until it’s done. And a deal between the Giants and coach John Harbaugh is not done.

Here’s the latest, from Adam Schefter of ESPN.com: “Giants and John Harbaugh still are working through the details of their contract, and it is not yet done, per sources. The final issues aren’t over money; it’s over language. ‘There’s no derailment and nothing has changed,’ one source said. Talks continue, and the two sides are working to get it across the finish line.”

“Language” is very, very broad. Unless they’re arguing over whether it will be written in English or Spanish, the delay can be about anything other than money.

It could be control over the roster. Over the draft. It could relate to whether Harbaugh will report to G.M. Joe Schoen, or whether Schoen will report to him. Or whether they’ll both report directly to ownership.

It could be over (as we recently learned) whether Harbaugh can resign and immediately go to work for a new team without compensation to the Giants. Or maybe Harbaugh is taking a stand against the boilerplate requirement that any/all disputes be resolved in the NFL’s secret, rigged, kangaroo court of arbitration presided over by the Commissioner.

Really, haggling over language could be about anything. The only thing we know it isn’t about it money.

At some point, they need to get it done. At some point, if one side or the other doesn’t bend or offer a win-win compromise, an impasse will arise.

Either way, Harbaugh has the leverage. The cat is out of the bag. If the Giants don’t seal the deal, they’ll be perceived as losers. So, if Harbaugh holds the line on whatever the issue is (or issues are), the Giants have no choice but to blink.