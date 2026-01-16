Patriots to list Christian Gonzalez, Harold Landry as questionable for Sunday

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez returned to full practice participation on Thursday, but he hasn’t been written into the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Texans just yet.

Gonzalez entered the concussion protocol after being injured in last Sunday’s win over the Chargers and head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Friday that Gonzalez will be listed as questionable for this weekend. The team could update Gonzalez’s status if he clears the protocol in the coming hours.

Vrabel also said that edge rusher Harold Landry (knee) and running back Terrell Jennings (concussion) will carry questionable designations into the game.

Jennings would need to be activated in order to play against Houston and the Patriots also have cornerback Alex Austin eligible to come off injured reserve.