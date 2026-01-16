With 2.7 million acres, Stan Kroenke is now the country’s largest private landowner

Go West, young man.

And buy everything.

Via the New York Times, Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s recent purchase of 937,000 acres in New Mexico has made him the largest private landowner in the United State, with more than 2.7 million acres in the American West and Canada.

How much is that? The entire state of Delaware covers 1.2 million acres. So Kroenke owns more than two Delawares.

He also owns 60 million square feet of commercial space.

Currently, Kroenke is demolishing a mall (the Promenade in Woodland Hills) that will become the site of a new Rams facility. That account for only 52 acres of his entire holdings.

And he owns the Rams, the NHL’s Colorado Nuggets, the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, the Colorado Rapids of the MLS, the Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League, and Arsenal FC of the Premier League.

He’s married to Ann Walton Kroenke, granddaughter of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton. Her cousin, Rob Walton, is part of the Denver Broncos ownership group. Their teams are two wins away each from squaring off in 23 days in the Super Bowl.