Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs says he’s “ready” to return

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs last played in Week 6, during a loss at Carolina. Nine weeks later, he’s poised to return.

“I’m ready,” Diggs said Friday, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. He was limited in practice every day this week.

Diggs suffered a concussion as a result of an at-home accident in the says after the October 12 game. The team later placed him on injured reserve, reportedly due to lingering issues with a knee injury first suffered in 2023

“It’s definitely been hard because of course you want to get back out there,” Diggs said, per Archer. “But people feel how they feel and just got to roll with the punches and keep pushing forward.”

The bigger question is whether the Cowboys will keep Diggs for 2026, given that his contract has no additional guaranteed money. Diggs is due to earn $14.5 million in salary salary with a cap hit of $18.441 million next year.

“I know what I’m capable of,” Diggs said Friday. “I know what I can do. I’m not having a crisis of not knowing how to play football. I know how to play football. I know what I’m capable of. I know what skill set I have. It’s just all about showing it, putting it out there and making plays that I’ve always made.”

Diggs added that he hopes to stay with the Cowboys.

“Whatever happens, happens,” Diggs said. “I’m prepared for it and I would love to be here. I love everything in coming to Dallas, the fans, the relationships I’ve built here. But, you know, if that’s not what it is, that’s not what it is.”

What it currently is is this. Diggs has four chances to prove to the Cowboys that they should keep him for another year. Starting on Sunday night against the Vikings.