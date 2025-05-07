Tyreek Hill lists his top five quarterbacks, omits Tua Tagovailoa

When receiver Tyreek Hill arrived in Miami three years ago, he made some over the top claims about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Hill claimed, for instance, that Tua is the most accurate quarterback in all of football.

Recently, Hill was asked to list his top five quarterbacks in the NFL. Tua didn’t get a mention.

The top four are easy, for anyone — Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow. The fifth is open for debate. Hill went with Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield over Tua.

Does it mean anything? Well, how can it not? He has gone from being fully committed to hyping his quarterback to not making the obvious and predictable claim that the guy who throws him the football is among the best throwers of footballs.

It comes at a time when an uneasy vibe lingers between Hill and the Dolphins. After the 2024 regular-season finale, Hill said he wanted to leave Miami. On the Friday of Super Bowl week, he launched an impromptu toothpaste-back-in-the-tube tour on radio row.

Trade talks haven’t happened, as far as anyone knows. There was chatter that, when Cowboys owner Jerry Jones boasted about two “substantive trades,” Tyreek was one of the targets. (They acquired George Pickens instead.)

The window opens on June 2, if there’s a trade to be done. That would shift the bulk of the cap charge into 2026. And it would send his $25.85 million in fully-guaranteed pay to a new team.

It’s worth paying attention to the situation. Miami’s interest in trading cornerback Jalen Ramsey emerged out of nowhere last month. It could happen with Hill, too.

Of course, someone would have to want to trade for him. G.M. Chris Grier has said he wouldn’t hang up the phone if someone offered two first-round draft picks. The question is whether the Dolphins would bite on something less than that.