Will the Dolphins get calls about a trade for Tyreek Hill?

On Tuesday, Dolphins G.M. Chris Grier said the team isn’t pursuing a Tyreek Hill trade. But Grier hardly slammed the door on the possibility.

“If someone wants to come and give me two first round picks, then we’d consider it,” Grier said.

No one will be offering a pair of first-round picks for Hill at this point. What is someone offers something relatively close to that?

Three years ago, the Dolphins gave up a first-round pick, a second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a sixth-round pick to get Hill. He’s now 31. He had a not-spectacular 2024 season, with 959 receiving yards in 17 games.

Grier also said no one has called him about a potential trade for Hill. If that’s true (and in the days preceding the draft we should assume nothing is), it represents a collective belief on behalf of the other 31 teams that Hill isn’t regarded as the player he once was.

And so, even if the Dolphins would be inclined to listen, there’s nothing to listen to. It leaves them on the hook for more than $25 million in fully-guaranteed compensation in 2025, along with $1.8 million in per-game active roster bonuses.

Complicating a trade would be the cap consequences. Before June 1, the Dolphins would absorb $28.28 million in dead money. After June 1, it would be $12.72 million this year and $15.56 million in 2026.

Still, a trade would free up $25.85 million in cash. With no one calling (if no one has called), it means that other teams don’t think Hill is worth the money and the draft picks that would be needed to get the Dolphins to trade him.

The one question the Dolphins surely won’t answer at this point, or ever, is whether they still think Hill is worth the money. With his compensation package spiking to $35 million in 2026 (along with a cap number of more than $51 million), the one question that doesn’t need to be answered is whether, absent a revised deal, 2025 will be Hill’s last year in Miami.