Jim Harbaugh on OC Greg Roman: We weren’t good enough as a team

The Chargers have advanced to the playoffs in each of their first two seasons under head coach Jim Harbaugh, but they’ve scored just 15 points in two dispiriting losses once they’ve gotten to the postseason.

After Sunday night’s 16-3 loss to the Patriots, Harbaugh wasn’t able to explain why the offense was so flat in New England. He also wasn’t ready to say if the team would consider making a change involving offensive coordinator Greg Roman as they work toward building a team that can hang around the playoffs a little longer the next time around.

“I don’t have that answer right now,” Harbaugh said, via a transcript from the Patriots. “I know you’re being very specific. We weren’t good enough as a team. That’s what we do. We win as a team and we lose as a team that’s my responsibility to have the team in a better position.”

Harbaugh said the Chargers will look at “everything on our team” in the wake of the loss and word of any fallout from that introspection should come in the near future.