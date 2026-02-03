 Skip navigation
Mike Vrabel: Bill Belichick is a Hall of Famer, I enjoyed every second I played for him

  
February 3, 2026

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel says there’s no doubt in his mind that his predecessor, Bill Belichick, belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Asked about the reports that Belichick was voted down by the Hall of Fame selection committee, Vrabel said he’s confident that mistake will be rectified and Belichick will get a bust in Canton.

“I’m confident that Bill will get in,” Vrabel said. “I don’t know the process. I know that everybody is talking about the process. However the vote needs to go, I know that Bill is a Hall of Fame coach. Whether he’s going to get in this year, next year or the year after that, he’s a Hall of Fame football coach.”

Vrabel played for Belichick in New England from 2001 to 2008.

“I appreciated my time with Bill, enjoyed it -- enjoyed every second, eight years with Bill,” Vrabel said.

Belichick traded Vrabel to the Chiefs in 2009, and Vrabel spent his final two seasons playing in Kansas City. But Vrabel remains a big supporter of Belichick as he follows in his footsteps as a head coach leading the Patriots to the Super Bowl.