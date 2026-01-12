 Skip navigation
Trevor Lawrence: Nothing’s guaranteed, but I feel like our success is sustainable

  
Published January 12, 2026 06:22 AM

The Jaguars pulled off a remarkable turnaround by going from 4-13 also-rans to 13-4 division champions, but their hopes of an extended playoff run were dashed by the Bills in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen answered two Jaguars touchdowns with a touchdown pass and a touchdown run that allowed his team to advance to the divisional round with a 27-24 win. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdowns, but his second interception of the game sealed the win for Buffalo.

Lawrence called it a “tough way” to end the season during his postgame press conference, but said that the team’s success feels like the start of something rather than a case of catching lightning in a bottle.

“There’s no guaranteed success, but I do feel like this is sustainable, the things that we’re doing,” Lawrence said, via the team’s website. “I know offensively and defensively, just both sides of the ball had a hell of a year when it got down to the end, where we finished, and the growth that we had.”

One of the reasons Lawrence feels that way is because he believes he has “complete ownership” of the offense after his first season playing for head coach Liam Coen. The Jaguars will bank on that duo continuing to thrive once they’re back on the field later this year.