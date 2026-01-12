Nick Sirianni on Kevin Patullo: There will be time to evaluate everything

The Eagles scored two touchdowns in the first half of Sunday’s game against the 49ers, but their offense couldn’t get back to the end zone after halftime and the 49ers will be moving on to a matchup with the Seahawks after a 23-19 win at Lincoln Financial Field.

It was a familiar script for the Eagles this season and head coach Nick Sirianni called offensive inconsistency “kind of our story as the year progressed.” Sirianni hit familiar notes by saying that he didn’t think the team got overly conservative after halftime and that they’d look for any answers they can find to unlocking a better performance.

Another familiar trope of Sirianni’s postgame press conferences has been questions about offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. Patullo’s work in his first season calling the plays has been heavily scrutinized and Sirianni said the team will do the same in the coming days.

“There will be time to evaluate everybody’s performance,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “Right now, I feel for all our guys in the locker room, all the players, all the coaches, the front office, everybody that works so hard, the fans that come out and support us, Mr. [team owner Jeffrey] Lurie. I feel for all of us, all of them, and there’ll be time to evaluate everything coming up.”

Patullo was the Eagles’ fourth offensive coordinator in the last four seasons. Two of his predecessors moved on to head coaching jobs, but the other was fired and Patullo could join that side of the ledger if the Eagles decide he was the weak link this year.