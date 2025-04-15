 Skip navigation
Dolphins are not considering a Tyreek Hill trade

  
Published April 15, 2025 01:46 PM

The Dolphins are looking at trade options involving cornerback Jalen Ramsey, but they are not doing the same with wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill’s future with the Dolphins became a talking point due to Hill’s comments at the end of the 2024 season, but the wideout reversed course to say that he isn’t trying to leave Miami and the Dolphins have said they plan to move forward with Hill. General Manager Chris Grier said on Tuesday that the team’s view hasn’t changed.

Hill was involved in a domestic dispute earlier this month that led to police being called and the NFL has requested information about the incident, but there were no charges filed and Grier said at a press conference that the team is not working to send Hill to another team.

“That is not anything that we’re pursuing,” Grier said. “Like I said, if someone wants to come and give me two first round picks then we’d consider it. But, as of right now, it’s not something we’re considering.”

It seems unlikely that anyone would be willing to part with two first round selections for Hill, so it seems likely that he’ll be back for another season in Miami.