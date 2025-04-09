 Skip navigation
Dolphins: Police responded to Tyreek Hill’s home, case has been closed

  
Published April 9, 2025 06:07 PM

No arrests were made when police responded to a call at Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and he will not face any charges related to the incident in the future.

Both Hill and his wife told police that an argument between them never became physical despite Hill’s mother-in-law calling police to report an assault. A spokesperson for the Dolphins confirmed on Wednesday that police were called to Hill’s residence and the case has been closed.

“On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed,” the statement said. “We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter.”

Hill’s wife told police that she is filing for divorce and her attorney told TMZ on Wednesday that “family matters are personal and respect the parties’ privacy as it plays out.”