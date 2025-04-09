Report: Police called to a domestic dispute between Tyreek Hill and his wife

Police were called to a high-rise condominium in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, on Monday after a domestic dispute between Tyreek Hill and his wife, according to an incident report obtained by Local 10 News.

Alesia Vacarro, the mother of Hill’s wife, Keeta Hill, called police shortly after 2 p.m. to report an “assault in progress.” Vacarro told police that Hill was “very aggressive and impulsive” and she feared for her daughter’s safety, per the TV station.

Vacarro told officers she has lived with the couple since November after the birth of her granddaughter.

Vacarro accuses Hill of throwing a laptop on the floor after an argument with his wife before grabbing his daughter and walking toward the balcony of the residence. Keeta Hill told police the couple have been arguing more frequently with Hill getting “angry” and throwing things when she gives her opinion on anything.

Per the incident report obtained by Local 10 News, Keeta Hill said couples therapy is “not working out” and she said she is “in the process of filing for divorce.”

Tyreek Hill told officers the couple was discussing therapy when the argument escalated. He admitted grabbing the baby: “I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want,” Hill said in the incident report obtained by the TV station.

Hill and his wife told police their argument never became physical, but officers noted a bruise on Keeta Hill’s upper chest. She said it may have happened unintentionally when Hill took the baby from her.

No arrests were made, per Local 10 News.