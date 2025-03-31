Mike McDaniel: Dolphins “fully planning” to move forward with Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill replied “lol another false narrative” Monday after a tweet indicated the wide receiver would be “OK if the Dolphins traded him to a playoff contender.”

Alas, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Hill isn’t going anywhere.

“I can certainly say with certainty that at this certain moment [Hill won’t be traded],” McDaniel said from the NFL’s annual meetings, via Isaiah Smalls of the Miami Herald. “We are fully planning to move forward for a better version of our relationship with Tyreek.”

Hill pulled himself out of the season-ending loss to the Jets when it became clear the Dolphins weren’t going to win. After the game, Hill said, “I’m out,” suggesting a trade request was coming.

A month later, after the dust had settled, Hill said he was speaking out of frustration and wanted to remain in Miami. The Dolphins apparently still want Hill, but with some changes, after meeting with the star player this offseason.

“I know what has been put on display during the regular season when we had a fully attacking Tyreek Hill in the offseason – being the pace car for all the sprints, all those things – and I full expect to get a better version of that horse that is the reason that he was voted captain,” McDaniel said. “That’s the been the biggest thing: There’s been a lot of work that we don’t publicize.”

Hill, 31, didn’t top 1,000 yards for the first time since 2019, and he failed to make the Pro Bowl for the first time in his nine-year career. Hill finished 2024 with 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns.