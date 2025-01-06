Tyreek Hill: I’m opening the door — I’m out, bruh

Tyreek Hill may be done with the Dolphins.

With just two catches for 20 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, Hill finished a season with fewer than 1,000 yards for the first time since 2019 — when he missed four games due to injury.

Speaking to reporters postgame, Hill was clearly frustrated with the end of the season and noted that he may ask out of Miami during the offseason.

He said that in response to a question about his offseason message to his teammates, given that he’s a captain.

“I don’t even know, bruh,” Hill said, via Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. “This is my first time I haven’t been in the playoffs, man, so, I mean, for me, I’ve just got to do what’s best for me and my family. If that’s here, or wherever the case may be — I’m [about to] open that door for myself.

“Yeah, I’m opening the door — I’m out, bruh,” Hill continued. “So, it was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I’ve got to do what’s best for my career and what’s best — because I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there.”

Hill had alluded to potentially being done with the Dolphins earlier in the media session when he was asked how he felt about not reaching 1,000 yards in 2024.

“Man, it is what it is. It’s life,” Hill said. “I feel like at the end of the day, there’s a lot of things that I need to reassess about my career. Just see what I need to do to continue to get better as a player, so I can continue to reach that 1,000-yard mark. So, it is what it is.”

Because Hill spoke before Mike McDaniel, the head coach was asked about Hill’s comments. But McDaniel noted he didn’t take them too seriously.

“I’m not going to [put] too much weight on second-hand postgame disappointment statements,” McDaniel said, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media. “We will see how next couple days progress in convos with him and I.”

Hill then posted to social media, “Love fin nation blessing yall opened doors for the Hill family forever nothing, but respect and love.”

Hill ended the 2024 season with 81 catches for 959 yards with six touchdowns.