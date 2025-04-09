Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday

The Raiders are the betting favorites to wind up with running back Ashton Jeanty in the draft and they’ll get a chance to spend some time with him on Wednesday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the former Boise State star is part of a big group of draft prospects set to visit with the team in Las Vegas. Jeanty has been seen as the top running back in the 2025 class for some time and the Raiders have the sixth overall pick this year.

A couple of other players that are expected to be early picks will also be in Vegas Wednesday. Former LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell and former Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham visit along with Graham’s college teammate linebacker Josaiah Stewart.

Quarterbacks Jaxson Dart, Quinn Ewers, and Will Howard be in the group as well. The Raiders traded for Geno Smith and signed him to a contract extension, but developing a quarterback for the future could be part of the plan for the Raiders as well.