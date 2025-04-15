Dak Prescott on Micah Parsons: I don’t have the answer or my deal would have come sooner

Quarterback Dak Prescott knows what it’s like to be pushing for a new contract from the Cowboys, so it makes sense that he’d be asked to weigh in on defensive end Micah Parsons’s own quest for an extension this offseason.

Parsons has taken one page from Prescott’s book. The quarterback took part in offseason work with the Cowboys last year before finally landing his four-year extension just before the first game of the regular season and Parsons reported for the start of the team’s voluntary work on Monday.

Prescott passed on advising Parsons to report when the defensive end’s situation came up last Friday and he avoided sharing any other specific advice for how his teammate should navigate the negotiations.

“I don’t have the full answer for it or I think all of mine would’ve been done a lot earlier than they were,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “For him, just stay positive. Understand and make sure that his team knows what he wants and what he believes.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said recently that he and Parsons have found common ground on most contractual issues, but those talks have taken place without Parsons’s agent and Parsons has said that no deal will get finalized without David Mulugheta’s involvement so the wait goes on in Dallas.