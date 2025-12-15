Sean Payton: Making the playoffs was not a goal

Now that the Broncos have punched a ticket to the playoff party, coach Sean Payton isn’t thinking about the playoffs — or preparing for them.

“We’re not preparing for the playoffs right now,” Payton said. “We have three goals. Win the division. The first goal is not make the playoffs. . . . What I said yesterday, first goal: win the division. Goal two: best seed. Goal three: Super Bowl. None of those goals have been accomplished. We’re focused on Jacksonville. Goal one is not make the playoffs.”

They’re in position to win the division, soon. With the Patriots losing on Sunday to the Bills, the top seed is a very realistic second goal.

Beyond that, it depends on what they do in the playoffs. The task becomes easier, of course, if they don’t have to play in the wild-card round, and if they’re guaranteed home games for the divisional round and, if they win, the conference championship.

Regardless, the Broncos have won 11 games in a row, after starting 1-2. They finish with the Jaguars, Chiefs, and Chargers. And the biggest test could be the next game, when 10-4 Jacksonville comes to town.

