Bengals aren’t planning to sit Joe Burrow in the final three weeks

  
Published December 15, 2025 03:12 PM

The Bengals have no path to the playoffs, but that isn’t changing their plan at the quarterback position.

Head coach Zac Taylor said at a Monday press conference that he expects Joe Burrow to remain the team’s starter for the final three games on their schedule. Taylor explained why there has not been any consideration of sitting him down at this point.

“Because we want to win,” Taylor said.

Burrow missed nine games this season with a toe injury and returned to lead the team to a win over the Ravens on Thanksgiving. He threw four touchdowns in Buffalo in Week 14, but two fourth quarter interceptions helped the Bills pick up a comeback win and Burrow had a rough go of it in Sunday’s 24-0 loss to Baltimore.

The Bengals will be hoping to see better performances and no more injuries for Burrow down the stretch.