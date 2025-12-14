Joe Burrow: No team could win with the way I played on Sunday

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made headlines this week for a press conference that featured him saying “if I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it” and Sunday’s game against the Ravens wasn’t the kind of day to rekindle a love for the game.

Burrow threw a pair of interceptions, including one that was returned for a game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter, and took three sacks in a 24-0 loss that eliminated the Bengals from playoff contention. After the game was over, Burrow said that the performance was filled with “uncharacteristic mental mistakes” and pointed the finger solely at himself for the loss.

Burrow finished the day 25-of-39 for 225 yards and was also asked if he felt that there was an undue amount of pressure on him because of how vital it is for him to play well in order for the Bengals to have a chance of winning. Burrow said that’s the position he wants to be in every week and that there was no collection of players that could have overcome his performance against Baltimore.

“There’s no team in the NFL that would have won the game today if I was the quarterback,” Burrow said.

Burrow also said that the frustrations that led to his comments during the week had nothing to do with Cincinnati and that he wants to play the final three games of the season even though the Bengals won’t be moving on to the playoffs.