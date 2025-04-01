 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones: Talking directly to Micah Parsons “straightest way” to deal

  
Published April 1, 2025 01:24 PM

A report on Tuesday indicated that the Cowboys have offered to make Micah Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL and that Parsons has agreed to the framework of an extension.

The caveat is that the Cowboys have not included Parsons’s agent David Mulugheta in the talks and that Parsons won’t move forward with a final agreement without his involvement. Jones confirmed that he and Parsons have been speaking directly later in the day and explained why he’s chosen to handle things this way.

”I’m the one who has to write the check and Micah is the one who has to agree to it,” Jones said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “That’s the straightest way to get there. That’s the principle that’s involved here.”

Jones said that he and Parsons are in agreement on “most of the issues” regarding the extension, but that nothing is imminent in terms of closing the deal. It’s not clear when that might change, but a path to the finish line seems to be taking shape in Dallas.