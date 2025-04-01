Report: Cowboys have offered Micah Parsons the largest non-QB deal in NFL history

The Cowboys have offered to make Micah Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, Clarence Hill of All City DLLS reports.

Parsons and owner Jerry Jones have agreed on the deal, per Hill, which would surpass the contracts recently signed by Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett and Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

The Cowboys, though, did not include Parsons’ agent in the talks, and Parsons will not sign without David Mulugheta’s approval. Mulugheta and the Cowboys have had no talks since the NFL Scouting Combine, according to Hill.

Garrett’s annual average of $40 million is the highest for an NFL defender, and Chase became the highest-paid non-quarterback with an annual average of $40.25 million.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones defended the team’s approach to engaging in direct talks with players. They have previously had face-to-face contract talks with Tony Romo, DeMarcus Lawrence, Jason Witten and Zack Martin sans the players’ agent.

“We talk to agents all the time,” Jones said, via Hill. “Dak [Prescott] was one of those guys who wanted us when it was business, to talk to his agent. We had Zack Martin. We’ve had Jason Witten. We’ve had Tony Romo. We’ve had DeMarcus Lawrence that like to come up and talk about their business and certainly we’ve got an open door policy when it comes to that, but we also have respect for our representatives as well. But Micah likes to talk about his business.”