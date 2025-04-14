 Skip navigation
Micah Parsons reports for the start of the offseason program

  
Published April 14, 2025 11:43 AM

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons still doesn’t have his second contract. But, for now, he won’t be missing a minute of voluntary workouts.

Parsons is present for the start of the offseason sessions, via Clarence E. Hill Jr. of All City DLLS.

That doesn’t mean he’ll stay. But he’s there, despite the absence of the deal he deserves. And the development comes fewer than two weeks after owner Jerry Jones disrespected Parsons’s agent, David Mulugheta, while hoping to get Parsons to do a deal without a pesky third party protecting Parsons from getting screwed.

In the short term, Parsons’s presence plays into the Cowboys’ hand. It also makes an eventual training-camp holdout more jarring, if Parsons stays for all of the offseason practices and doesn’t show up when training camp stops.

That’s what running back Ezekiel Elliott did in 2019. We’ll see if Parsons does the same.

It could be very hard for him to get what he has earned without eventually taking a stand.