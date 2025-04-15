 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerseynumbers_250415.jpg
PFT Draft: Most iconic NFL jersey numbers
nbc_pft_micahparsonv2_250415.jpg
Parsons reports for start of voluntary workouts
nbc_pft_nicoiamaleava_250415.jpg
Iamaleava leaves Tennessee over NIL payout

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Other PFT Content

Panthers G.M. Dan Morgan: We’ll be waiting if anyone wants to jump ahead of Saints

  
Published April 15, 2025 12:14 PM

We learned late last week that Saints quarterback Derek Carr has a shoulder injury that could require surgery and that revelation led to increased speculation that the team will take former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the ninth overall pick.

It also increased chatter that another team with interest in Sanders might try to jump ahead of the Saints in order to secure his rights. The Panthers have the eighth overall pick and their General Manager Dan Morgan was asked at a Tuesday press conference if he’s heard from teams about trading with them since the Carr news broke.

“I don’t think yet,” Morgan said. “It’s still a little early for that, but maybe down the line I’ll expect it a little more. Right now, things are quiet.”

Morgan had expressed a willingness to trade down earlier in the press conference and reiterated that “we’ll be waiting if somebody wants to come up” after being asked about the Saints angle. Sanders might not be the only target for a team looking to move up, so the Panthers will be ready for all possibilities next Thursday night.