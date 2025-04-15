Panthers G.M. Dan Morgan: We’ll be waiting if anyone wants to jump ahead of Saints

We learned late last week that Saints quarterback Derek Carr has a shoulder injury that could require surgery and that revelation led to increased speculation that the team will take former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the ninth overall pick.

It also increased chatter that another team with interest in Sanders might try to jump ahead of the Saints in order to secure his rights. The Panthers have the eighth overall pick and their General Manager Dan Morgan was asked at a Tuesday press conference if he’s heard from teams about trading with them since the Carr news broke.

“I don’t think yet,” Morgan said. “It’s still a little early for that, but maybe down the line I’ll expect it a little more. Right now, things are quiet.”

Morgan had expressed a willingness to trade down earlier in the press conference and reiterated that “we’ll be waiting if somebody wants to come up” after being asked about the Saints angle. Sanders might not be the only target for a team looking to move up, so the Panthers will be ready for all possibilities next Thursday night.