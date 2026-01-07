Tetairoa McMillan: Making playoffs holds “higher power” than offensive rookie of the year

The Panthers’ decision to make wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan their first-round pick this year has paid off handsomely.

McMillan led all rookies in receiving yards during the regular season and his 1,014 yards set a franchise record for rookies. That production led head coach Dave Canales to call McMillan the “focal point” of the team’s offense and has made him the betting favorite to be offensive rookie of the year, but McMillan said on Tuesday that the team’s accomplishments are a bigger deal to him than his personal achievements.

“Shoot, I mean, obviously it’s a blessing,” McMillan said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “But out of all things that we were able to make the playoffs, we got a chance at doing something great in Charlotte that hasn’t been done in a long time. So, I feel like, you know, that, that holds a higher power than me being the leading favorite for the offensive rookie [of the year].”

One of the biggest plays of McMillan’s season was the 43-yard touchdown he caught to beat the Rams in Week 13. Voting for awards is over, so something similar in this Saturday’s rematch between the teams won’t help him secure the rookie prize but it would add another flourish to an already memorable season in Carolina.