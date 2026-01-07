 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_packersbearspicks_260107.jpg
Take your pick: Williams or Love for playoffs?
nbc_pft_packersbears_260107.jpg
Can Packers get out of ‘funk’ vs. Bears?
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_260107.jpg
Falcons reportedly restructure Cousins’ contract

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_packersbearspicks_260107.jpg
Take your pick: Williams or Love for playoffs?
nbc_pft_packersbears_260107.jpg
Can Packers get out of ‘funk’ vs. Bears?
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_260107.jpg
Falcons reportedly restructure Cousins’ contract

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tetairoa McMillan: Making playoffs holds “higher power” than offensive rookie of the year

  
Published January 7, 2026 09:26 AM

The Panthers’ decision to make wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan their first-round pick this year has paid off handsomely.

McMillan led all rookies in receiving yards during the regular season and his 1,014 yards set a franchise record for rookies. That production led head coach Dave Canales to call McMillan the “focal point” of the team’s offense and has made him the betting favorite to be offensive rookie of the year, but McMillan said on Tuesday that the team’s accomplishments are a bigger deal to him than his personal achievements.

“Shoot, I mean, obviously it’s a blessing,” McMillan said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “But out of all things that we were able to make the playoffs, we got a chance at doing something great in Charlotte that hasn’t been done in a long time. So, I feel like, you know, that, that holds a higher power than me being the leading favorite for the offensive rookie [of the year].”

One of the biggest plays of McMillan’s season was the 43-yard touchdown he caught to beat the Rams in Week 13. Voting for awards is over, so something similar in this Saturday’s rematch between the teams won’t help him secure the rookie prize but it would add another flourish to an already memorable season in Carolina.