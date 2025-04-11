 Skip navigation
Report: Derek Carr has shoulder injury that may require surgery

  
Published April 11, 2025 05:07 PM

The Saints have a sudden quarterback problem.

Derek Carr, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, has a shoulder injury. Per the report, it “threatens his availability for this season.”

Carr is considering his options, including surgery.

It’s not specified whether he’d miss some or all of the 2025 season. It’s also unclear how or when the injury happened.

If it was something that occurred during the 2024 season, the Saints will have to pay Carr his full salary. If it happened elsewhere (including while working out on his own), the Saints could be able to not pay his salary and/or recover money previously paid.

Regardless, it makes the Saints even more likely to pick quarterback Shedeur Sanders at No. 9. Which makes it more likely for anyone picking after No. 9 to consider trying to leapfrog the Saints.

If you’re wondering why this is getting out 13 days before round one, go back and read the last paragraph. Carr would have no reason to want to be undermined by the drafting of Sanders. Now that the cat is out of the bag regarding his shoulder injury, there’s an increased chance he’ll be gone before the Saints can put his name on the card.