 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_picketnews_250310.jpg
Browns bring Pickett back to the AFC North
nbc_pftpm_tunsiltexans_250310.jpg
Commanders add another veteran in Tunsil
nbc_pftpm_slayphilly_250310.jpg
Where will CB Slay land?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_picketnews_250310.jpg
Browns bring Pickett back to the AFC North
nbc_pftpm_tunsiltexans_250310.jpg
Commanders add another veteran in Tunsil
nbc_pftpm_slayphilly_250310.jpg
Where will CB Slay land?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms

  
Published March 10, 2025 09:18 PM

The Dolphins added an offensive lineman to their free agency agreements on Monday night.

Guard James Daniels has agreed to terms with the AFC East club. Per multiple reports, it is a three-year, $24 million deal in Miami.

Daniels was a 2018 second-round pick in Chicago and he signed a three-year deal with the Steelers in 2022. He’s seen time at both guard and center over the course of his career, but was at right guard in Pittsburgh in 2024.

That run was cut short when Daniels tore his Achilles in the fourth game of the season, so the Dolphins will be hoping he’s back to full health by the start of the season.