Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms

The Dolphins added an offensive lineman to their free agency agreements on Monday night.

Guard James Daniels has agreed to terms with the AFC East club. Per multiple reports, it is a three-year, $24 million deal in Miami.

Daniels was a 2018 second-round pick in Chicago and he signed a three-year deal with the Steelers in 2022. He’s seen time at both guard and center over the course of his career, but was at right guard in Pittsburgh in 2024.

That run was cut short when Daniels tore his Achilles in the fourth game of the season, so the Dolphins will be hoping he’s back to full health by the start of the season.