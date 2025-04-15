Jalen Milroe will attend the draft, but may not be a first-round pick

The NFL has announced that 17 players will be in Green Bay for the 2025 NFL draft. The betting odds say 16 of those players are likely first-round picks.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is the only player at the draft who is viewed as an underdog to be a first-round pick. Milroe currently has +120 odds to go in the first round at DraftKings.

Milroe started 27 games at Alabama and played well but was was not viewed by most observers as the same kind of talent as the four quarterbacks who started before him at Alabama, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and Bryce Young.

It only takes one team to think Milroe is an elite quarterback prospect for him to be a first-round pick, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see a team trade into the late first-round to get him, but at the moment he looks like a good bet to be the last player in the green room in Green Bay.