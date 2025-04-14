NFL announces 17 players will attend the draft in Green Bay

The NFL announced Monday that 17 prospects will attend the draft in Green Bay.

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is on the list despite Colorado coach Deion Sanders announcing in January that the school would have a public draft-day party for Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Shedeur Sanders will not attend the draft.

The NFL lists Hunter as a DB/WR.

University of Miami’s Cam Ward, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe are the three quarterbacks who will be in Green Bay. Ward is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick of the Titans.

Alabama has three players attending the draft and Georgia and Michigan have two each.

The draft begins on Thursday, April 24, and continues Friday, April 25, with rounds 2-3. It concludes on Saturday, April 26, with rounds 4-7.

The players confirmed to attend are:

