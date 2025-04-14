 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

dak.jpg
Severity of Dak’s hamstring injury raises concerns
hutch.jpg
When Lions should pay Hutchinson given leg injury
nbc_pft_chiefs_250414.jpg
KC reportedly volunteers to play every Christmas

Other PFT Content

The Colorado Buffaloes play the Brigham Young Cougars in the Valero Alamo Bowl
Giants will have a private workout with Shedeur Sanders
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

dak.jpg
Severity of Dak’s hamstring injury raises concerns
hutch.jpg
When Lions should pay Hutchinson given leg injury
nbc_pft_chiefs_250414.jpg
KC reportedly volunteers to play every Christmas

Other PFT Content

The Colorado Buffaloes play the Brigham Young Cougars in the Valero Alamo Bowl
Giants will have a private workout with Shedeur Sanders
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL announces 17 players will attend the draft in Green Bay

  
Published April 14, 2025 06:45 PM

The NFL announced Monday that 17 prospects will attend the draft in Green Bay.

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is on the list despite Colorado coach Deion Sanders announcing in January that the school would have a public draft-day party for Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Shedeur Sanders will not attend the draft.

The NFL lists Hunter as a DB/WR.

University of Miami’s Cam Ward, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe are the three quarterbacks who will be in Green Bay. Ward is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick of the Titans.

Alabama has three players attending the draft and Georgia and Michigan have two each.

The draft begins on Thursday, April 24, and continues Friday, April 25, with rounds 2-3. It concludes on Saturday, April 26, with rounds 4-7.

The players confirmed to attend are:

1)
Tyler Booker
G
Alabama
2)
Jihaad Cambell
LB
Alabama
3)
Will Campbell
T
LSU
4)
Abdul Carter
DE
Penn State
5)
Jaxson Dart
QB
Mississippi
6)
Matthew Golden
WR
Texas
7)
Mason Graham
DT
Michigan
8)
Travis Hunter
DB/WR
Colorado
9)
Ashton Jeanty
RB
Boise State
10)
Will Johnson
DB
Michigan
11)
Tetairoa McMillan
WR
Arizona
12)
Jalen Milroe
QB
Alabama
13)
Josh Simmons
T
Ohio State
14)
Malaki Starks
DB
Georgia
15)
Shemar Stewart
DE
Texas A&M
16)
Cameron Ward
QB
Miami (Fla.)
17)
Mykel Williams
DE
Georgia