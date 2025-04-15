 Skip navigation
Chris Grier: Jalen Ramsey didn’t request trade, moving on best for both parties

  
Published April 15, 2025 01:44 PM

General Manager Chris Grier confirmed that the Dolphins are looking to trade defensive back Jalen Ramsey in his pre-draft press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Grier noted that while Ramsey did not request a trade, nor did he want a contract adjustment, the team and player eventually agreed that a trade would be best for both parties. Grier also said that there were “a couple weeks” of discussions between Miami and Ramsey’s representation.

“I will say, these decisions aren’t done quickly and they’re not taken lightly because we’ve spent a lot of time this offseason working through this, talking through things,” Grier said. “At the end of the day, Jalen did not ask for a trade. So, we went through the process and just felt that after numerous conversations and then talking last week with Jalen and his agent, that it was best to move forward. And [it’s the] best interest of the Miami Dolphins and for Jalen Ramsey.”

Ramsey, 30, was acquired via trade from the Rams in the 2023 offseason. While he missed seven games that year due to a knee injury, he started all 17 in 2024, playing 97 percent of Miami’s defensive snaps. He recorded 22 passes defensed with two interceptions plus a sack and six tackles for loss last season.

The No. 5 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Ramsey was traded from the Jaguars to the Rams midway through the 2019 season. He won Super Bowl LVI with Los Angeles to cap the 2021 season.

Grier noted he wasn’t sure about the timing of a Ramsey trade, but it could happen before, during, or after the draft. Grier declined to say whether Ramsey was unhappy with the scheme, noting he was going to keep the content of the discussions between team and player in-house.

“I think when you’re talking through the offseason and all these conversations are happening through the offseason, you’re still working and you try to prepare for scenarios,” Grier said. “So, again, this was a long discussion — many discussions, I would say — throughout the offseason. This wasn’t anything we rushed to and just said today, let’s do this. So, we’re prepared if he’s here, we’ll deal with it. And if he’s not, we’ll adjust as well. So, we feel good about where it is.

“It’s never easy to replace a player like Jalen. He was a good player for us. He’s a good player. He’ll probably be a Hall of Famer here. But for the Miami Dolphins going forward, we feel like this is the best chance to help us win — not only just this year but in the future as well.”

Ramsey has been selected to seven Pro Bowls and is a three-time AP first-team All-Pro. He has recorded 108 passes defensed, 24 interceptions, six forced fumbles, 27 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks in his nine-year career.