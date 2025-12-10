Bengals-Cardinals will play on Sunday in Week 17

The NFL announced Friday that the Bengals-Cardinals game in Week 17 will be played Sunday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m. ET on FOX,

The game was originally scheduled as a TBD/flex game.

It is one of several schedule changes the NFL announced for the final weeks of the season.

The Bengals hold a 7-6 all-time edge on the Cardinals, and it marks the first time the Cardinals will play in Cincinnati since 2019.

The Cardinals have been eliminated from playoff contention, while the Bengals are close to being eliminated.