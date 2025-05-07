 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickenstradedetailsv2_250507.jpg
How have WRs who have left the Steelers done?
tyreek_hill.jpg
Hill excludes Tagovailoa from top-five NFL QBs
nbc_pft_jasongarrett_250507.jpg
Garrett: How Prescott will impact Pickens’ success

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickenstradedetailsv2_250507.jpg
How have WRs who have left the Steelers done?
tyreek_hill.jpg
Hill excludes Tagovailoa from top-five NFL QBs
nbc_pft_jasongarrett_250507.jpg
Garrett: How Prescott will impact Pickens’ success

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyreek Hill posts photos of second wrist surgery of offseason

  
Published May 7, 2025 03:58 PM

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made his second visit to the operating room of the offseason.

Hill had wrist surgery in February to repair an injury that he played through during the 2024 season and he posted pictures, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, from a surgical bed to social media on Tuesday. Hill captioned one of the Snapchat photos “surgery #2" and another showed him with his wrist bandaged along with the caption “mission successful.”

Marcel-Louis Jacques of ESPN.com reports that Hill had screws removed from his wrist in a procedure that was part of his initial treatment plan.

Word at the time of the initial surgery was that Hill would be ready to go for training camp and there’s no sign that anything has changed on that front.