Tyreek Hill posts photos of second wrist surgery of offseason

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made his second visit to the operating room of the offseason.

Hill had wrist surgery in February to repair an injury that he played through during the 2024 season and he posted pictures, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, from a surgical bed to social media on Tuesday. Hill captioned one of the Snapchat photos “surgery #2" and another showed him with his wrist bandaged along with the caption “mission successful.”

Marcel-Louis Jacques of ESPN.com reports that Hill had screws removed from his wrist in a procedure that was part of his initial treatment plan.

Word at the time of the initial surgery was that Hill would be ready to go for training camp and there’s no sign that anything has changed on that front.