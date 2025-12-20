Jacory Croskey-Merritt punches it in as Commanders take lead

Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt kept getting the ball in the red zone. Eventually, he scored.

Starting with a first-and-10 play from the Eagles’ 11-yard line, Croskey-Merritt ran the ball five times, slowly but surely getting closer to the end zone and eventually plunging in.

On the touchdown run, Croskey-Merritt’s forward progress appeared to be stopped, but the officials didn’t blow their whistles until after he had powered into the end zone, and forward progress isn’t reviewable on replay.

One play that was reviewable saw Croskey-Merritt originally ruled to have picked up the first down. Then replay assist changed the on-field officials’ ruling and said Croskey-Merritt was short of the line to gain. Then Commanders coach Dan Quinn challenged that ruling, but it was upheld.

The officiating will be scrutinized, but the end result was a Commanders 10-7 lead in the second quarter.