 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jacory Croskey-Merritt punches it in as Commanders take lead

  
Published December 20, 2025 06:14 PM

Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt kept getting the ball in the red zone. Eventually, he scored.

Starting with a first-and-10 play from the Eagles’ 11-yard line, Croskey-Merritt ran the ball five times, slowly but surely getting closer to the end zone and eventually plunging in.

On the touchdown run, Croskey-Merritt’s forward progress appeared to be stopped, but the officials didn’t blow their whistles until after he had powered into the end zone, and forward progress isn’t reviewable on replay.

One play that was reviewable saw Croskey-Merritt originally ruled to have picked up the first down. Then replay assist changed the on-field officials’ ruling and said Croskey-Merritt was short of the line to gain. Then Commanders coach Dan Quinn challenged that ruling, but it was upheld.

The officiating will be scrutinized, but the end result was a Commanders 10-7 lead in the second quarter.