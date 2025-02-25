 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill had wrist surgery, is expected back for training camp

  
Published February 25, 2025 11:38 AM

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill played through a left wrist injury during the 2024 season and he will spend most of the 2025 offseason recovering from it.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said at a Tuesday press conference from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that Hill recently had surgery on his wrist. McDaniel said it was to repair an injury to a ligament, although Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said in January that Hill was dealing with a broken wrist.

Hill said in November that doctors had discussed the prospect of season-ending surgery, but he opted to keep playing despite the injury.

McDaniel said that Hill will spend the spring recovering and that he is expected to resume catching passes ahead of training camp this summer.