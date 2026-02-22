 Skip navigation
Ty Simpson is expected to throw at the Scouting Combine

  
Published February 22, 2026 08:05 AM

Ty Simpson’s bid to be the second quarterback taken in the 2026 NFL Draft will reportedly include throwing at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Simpson will throw during quarterback drills next weekend. Opinions on where Simpson will land on the draft board vary at this point, but a strong workout would boost his chances of being taken in the first round.

Fernando Mendoza is expected to be the first overall pick to the Raiders and the Indiana quarterback said recently that he plans to wait to throw at the school’s Pro Day workout.

Simpson spent one season as the starter at Alabama and completed 64.5 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions.