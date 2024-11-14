 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill: Wrist surgery was brought up, my call is to keep playing

  
Published November 14, 2024 03:03 PM

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was on the field for practice on Thursday and he doesn’t plan to let the wrist injury that’s been bothering him this season force him off of it.

Hill appeared on the injury report because of the injury when he missed practice time last week, but later said that the wrist has been bothering him since the summer. On Thursday, Hill told reporters that he’s “locked in” to playing through the injury even though there’s been some thought given to having a surgical procedure.

“Surgery was brought up and it was talked about whenever I talked to a few of the doctors,” Hill said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “It’s my call at the end of the day and my call is to stay on the field.”

The fact that an operation is on the table now suggests that it will remain an option whenever Hill is done playing this season, so Hill may be going under the knife at one point or another.