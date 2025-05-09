SoFi Stadium will co-host Olympics opening ceremony, with the Coliseum

When the Olympics return to Los Angeles, the Coliseum will play a major role in the events. SoFi Stadium will, too.

Via Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times, the two stadiums will co-host the opening ceremony. It’s the first time the opening ceremony will unfold in two separate venues.

The precise plan for the two-site ceremony has yet to be determined. There’s still time to figure it out — the ceremony happens on July 14, 2028.

Los Angeles previously hosted the Olympics in 1932 and 1984.

During the Olympics, SoFi Stadium will host both track and field and the swimming competition. The schedule of those events has been flipped, with track and field happening in the first week of the games, and swimming in the second.

Not long after the games end, the 2028 preseason will begin at SoFi Stadium for the Rams and the Chargers.